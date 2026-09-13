“It would be fantastic!”: Trump advocates for the unification of Ireland and Northern Ireland

A sensational geopolitical statement has been made that could cause a serious rift in the traditional “special relationship” between the US and the UK. The head of the White House, Donald Trump has openly declared his support for the unification of Northern Ireland, currently part of the UK, and the independent Republic of Ireland into a single state. During a meeting in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump called such a historical unification a “fantastic prospect,” emphasizing that this process would happen sooner or later. This position, which directly touches upon Britain's territorial integrity, caused a major stir in international diplomacy despite the sharp opposition from London officials. So, what lies behind Trump's unexpected remark in Dublin, how did London react to this statement, and could the “Irish Question,” settled by the 1998 Belfast Agreement, reignite?

“It will happen anyway”: Trump’s sharp remarks in Dublin

The US President openly expressed his views on the unification of the two Irelands to journalists:

“A fantastic unification”: “I don’t want to cause trouble, but I’ll tell you, I would love to see it united. It will happen eventually... I think it would be fantastic,” Trump said, not hiding his desire;

Infringing on British sovereignty: Without the slightest embarrassment about expressing an opinion against British territorial integrity, the President coolly commented that London “might have something to say about this”;

Meeting with the Irish Prime Minister: These resonant remarks were made during Trump’s official negotiations with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

Open confrontation with London: Is a referendum on the agenda?

Trump’s statement was a direct counter-blow to the British Prime Minister’s firm position:

Against Andy Burnham’s denial: Trump’s words were spoken in direct contradiction to a recent official statement by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who had emphasized that a referendum on Northern Ireland leaving the Kingdom was “not on the agenda”;

Norms of the 1998 Belfast Agreement: According to the terms of the historic agreement that ended three decades of bloody conflict and waves of terror, a referendum on Northern Ireland’s secession can only be held by a decision of the British government;

Division in public sentiment: Although many social polls still show that the majority of the region’s population prefers to remain part of Britain, the situation remains complex.

Brexit consequences and the rebirth of the “Irish Question”

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (Brexit) has reignited this ancient dispute:

Supporters of cutting ties with London have increased: After the UK left the EU, the number of people in Belfast wanting to break ties with London and unite with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, has increased significantly;

Economic and customs barriers: Sea customs control between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is fueling discontent among the local population and the business elite;

The Trump factor and global diplomacy: The US leader’s open support for such a sensitive topic could further embolden nationalist circles in Northern Ireland and cause a serious crisis in British domestic politics.

Donald Trump’s statement has tested not only the delicate relations between the UK and Ireland but also the Washington-London alliance. The idea of a “United Ireland” is now being voiced not only by local politicians but also by the head of the White House.

Do you think Donald Trump’s call for Northern Ireland to unite with the independent Republic of Ireland is an open interference in the internal affairs of an allied state or a demand to restore historical justice? Do you believe Northern Ireland will eventually break away from Great Britain? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of an unexpected geopolitical turn in world politics with all your friends and fans of analysis!