Pre-orders for iPhone Duo set a record in China

Pre-orders for Apple's new flagship smartphones, including the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, have begun in the Chinese market. According to ixbt.com, the new foldable device has become unexpectedly popular among customers, with orders on the JD.com platform alone exceeding 1.54 million units. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This figure refers to only one sales platform; considering that other major marketplaces and mobile operators in the country are also accepting orders, the overall interest is clearly even higher. The new foldable smartphone has become the most expensive device in its category, with a starting price in China of 16,000 yuan (approximately $2,380).

Competitive environment and pricing policy

Other competitive foldable flagships in the local market are offered at lower prices. Specifically, the Huawei Pura X Max costs 11,000 yuan ($1,640), and the same amount is requested for the base version of the Xiaomi 18 Fold. Although the Apple device is significantly more expensive, the high demand on a single platform demonstrates the strength of the brand's prestige.

Prices for the traditional iPhone 18 Pro models vary depending on storage capacity. The base version with 256 GB of flash storage costs 10,000 yuan ($1,490), the 512 GB version is 12,000 yuan ($1,785), and the 1 TB version is set at 15,500 yuan ($2,305). The top-tier 2 TB modification is priced at 20,500 yuan ($3,050).

The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at 11,000 yuan ($1,635) for 256 GB of storage. Prices increase with storage capacity: the 512 GB version is 13,000 yuan ($1,935), the 1 TB version is 16,500 yuan ($2,455), and the flagship with 2 TB of flash storage is valued at 21,500 yuan ($3,200).

Technical capabilities and new technologies

Apple's new generation of flagships is equipped with advanced technological solutions. The devices are powered by the high-performance 2nm Apple A20 Pro platform. They also feature a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and three main cameras, each with 48 megapixels.

Significant improvements in battery life have also been observed: the iPhone 18 Pro can play video for up to 34 hours, while the Pro Max version can last up to 43 hours of continuous playback. Display sizes are 6.3 inches (Super Retina XDR) and 6.9 inches, respectively. For screen protection, a new generation of Ceramic Shield glass, which is three times more durable than previous versions, has been used.

The device's wireless communication capabilities have also been fully updated based on Apple's own developments. Specifically, the N1 module supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 technologies, while the new C2 cellular modem replaces the previous C1X generation, further improving connection stability.