14-year-old girl suffers for months after using anti-aging products

·79·World
14-year-old girl suffers for months after using anti-aging products

14-year-old Sienna Sorby struggled with skin problems for several months after trying adult skincare products during a sleepover with a friend.

The girl said she was interested in trying the products because the packaging looked very "pretty and aesthetic." However, the products were designed for adult skin. By the morning, Sienna's skin felt tight, started itching, and her face was covered in red patches.

This incident occurred in February 2026. Sienna knew the products were anti-aging, but she did not realize they were not suitable for her age.

"We saw the adult products and got curious. I hadn't used them before, but they looked very aesthetic and pretty," she said.

When the condition of her skin did not improve, Sienna consulted a doctor. She said her eyelids were red and severely dry, and red rashes appeared on her jaw and cheeks after the itching. This problem also affected her plans: she was supposed to participate in a fashion show featuring five brands and three photo shoots, but she had to cancel two of them.

Doctors suspected her skin barrier might have been damaged and recommended using red light therapy as part of her care routine. The reaction has now cleared, but Sienna said she is still struggling with skin sensitivity and dryness.

Experts are also concerned about the growing interest among young people in adult cosmetic products. According to reports, even 8-year-olds are asking for expensive skincare products promoted by influencers on social media. The British Association of Dermatologists has warned that certain ingredients, including exfoliating acids, can damage young skin.

Sienna advised young people not to use anti-aging products, acids, and retinol without understanding whether they are age-appropriate.

"Skincare can be fun, but young people should use products that are suitable for them," she said.

Sienna's mother, Marie, emphasized that there should be clearer warnings on products about whether they are suitable for children and teenagers. She believes that children can engage in skincare, but there is a need for sufficient information and guidance on choosing age-appropriate, safe products.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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