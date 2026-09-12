Unexpected Points Dropped in Premier League Matchday 4 — Draws at Anfield and Stamford Bridge

Matchday 4 of the English Premier League, considered the world's most competitive national championship, concluded with genuine sensations and unexpected drama. One of the main title contenders, Liverpool, failed to defeat competition outsiders Fulham at their legendary home ground, Anfield, settling for a dull 0:0 draw. In London, Chelsea, under their new head coach, faced a stubborn Hull City side: the Londoners recorded a 2:2 draw, dropping two crucial points. In other matches, Aston Villa fell into a crisis after a home defeat, while Ipswich snatched a thrilling 3:2 away victory with a 90th-minute goal. Why did the favorites drop points, why couldn't Chelsea's defense stop Belloumi, and what unexpected shifts occurred in the Premier League table?

Cold shower at Anfield: Liverpool — Fulham (0:0)

The Merseysiders suffered an unexpected setback in front of their own fans:

90 goalless minutes: Despite their star-studded squad, Liverpool tried throughout the match but could not break through Fulham's iron defense, led by Bernd Leno;

Star substitutions didn't work: Even though the coaching staff brought on leaders like Mac Allister, Gakpo, and Frimpong from the bench, it didn't help break the deadlock;

6th place with 6 points: After four rounds, the 'Reds' have collected 6 points, remaining in 6th place and beginning to fall behind in the title race;

Fulham's golden point: The competition outsiders, currently in 18th place, returned from this trip with a very valuable point.

Thriller at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea — Hull City (2:2)

In the central match held in London, fans witnessed a real goal-fest:

Rogers' quick goal: Morgan Rogers put the 'Blues' ahead as early as the 7th minute;

Belloumi's brace within 6 minutes: Hull City striker Belloumi scored twice in the 28th and 34th minutes against the former Merseysiders' goalkeeper Robert Sanchez/Martinez, putting the visitors in the lead;

Joao Pedro's rescue goal: Only in the 66th minute did Joao Pedro's precise strike save Chelsea from a home defeat — 2:2;

Hull City in the top three: Surprising Hull City climbed to 3rd place in the table with 8 points, while Chelsea occupies 4th place with 7 points.

Aston Villa in crisis, 90th-minute sensation from Ipswich!

Extremely tense results were recorded in other stadiums as well:

Aston Villa — Nottingham Forest (1:2): In the match held in Birmingham, goals from Delap and a late 88th-minute strike by Maciel da Cruz brought victory to the visitors (Alisson's goal was not enough). Unai Emery's side has plunged to 19th place with only 1 point after 4 rounds;

Crystal Palace — Ipswich (2:3): The London encounter was a real drama — Zian Flemming scored the winner in the 90th minute, gifting Ipswich a fantastic 3:2 victory;

A lesson for the giants: This round proved once again that any outsider or mid-table club in the Premier League is capable of taking points from the giants.

The Premier League title race is becoming unexpectedly complicated. The loss of points by favorites after four rounds has further intensified the intrigue in the competition table.

Do you think the home draws and points dropped by Liverpool and Chelsea are a temporary coincidence at the start of the season, or are the teams not yet in full physical and tactical form? How long will the Hull City sensation, now 3rd in the table, last? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot Premier League round with all football fans!