US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
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The US dollar exchange rate effective for September 14 is expected to decrease by around 18–19 soums.
Currently, the Central Bank's dollar exchange rate stands at 11,783.47 soums. Following the expected decline, the rate may settle around 11,764–11,765 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, it is recommended to check the information on the official websites of commercial banks.
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