Iran Sets 7 Strict Conditions for the US — An Ultimatum Shaking the Global Oil Market

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery of global energy security and world oil trade, has reached a critical point. According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, official Tehran has delivered a list of seven strict conditions to the United States through intermediaries for reopening the strait. It has been firmly stated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain completely closed to shipping until these conditions, approved by the highest authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are fully met by Washington. It was also noted that agreements between Iran and Oman do not imply the opening of the strait, and the future of this waterway now depends solely on the steps taken by the White House. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced severe punitive measures against any tankers or merchant ships that violate the restrictions. So, what is Iran demanding from the US, what impact will the closure of the strait have on the global economy, and what might Washington's potential response be?

“No passage until the seven conditions are met!”: Iran's demand to the US

Information released based on a source from the Tasnim agency reveals how uncompromising Tehran's position is:

Ultimatum delivered through intermediaries: Iran has submitted a list of seven specific conditions to the US administration for opening the strait;

Decision at the highest level: It is emphasized that these conditions have been approved by the highest leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the strait will not be opened until they are unconditionally fulfilled;

Agreement with Oman is not a solution: The source clarifies that any diplomatic agreement reached between Iran and Oman does not automatically mean the opening of the Strait of Hormuz;

Demonstration of full sovereignty: Even if the strait is opened in the future, it will only be done as a measure to consolidate Tehran's absolute sovereignty over this waterway — the decision depends entirely on Washington's actions.

IRGC restrictions: Maritime and insurance sanctions against ships

The situation east of the Strait of Hormuz is under military control, and the IRGC has announced strict measures:

Prohibited maritime zone: Hossein Mohebbi, an official representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated that Iran has declared the areas east of the Strait of Hormuz a prohibited zone for shipping;

Sanctions against violators: Any merchant or cargo ship that ignores the established ban and attempts to pass through the area will face severe punishment;

Deprivation of services: Maritime, insurance, and logistical support services will be completely cut off for ships violating the restrictions, which could paralyze international maritime transport.

Strait of Hormuz blockade: Is the world oil market on the brink of a cliff?

The tension around this strategic waterway threatens to turn the global energy map upside down:

The main vein of world oil: Nearly 20 percent of all crude oil transported by sea worldwide is carried out of the Persian Gulf through the narrow Strait of Hormuz;

Possibility of a price explosion: A complete closure of the strait could lead to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices, a wave of inflation, and a major energy crisis in European and Asian industries;

Risk of military conflict: Potential use of force by the US and its allies to ensure freedom of navigation poses a risk of igniting a major military conflict in the Persian Gulf.

This geopolitical gauntlet thrown by Tehran at the US has now left the White House facing a serious choice. Whether the path of negotiation and compromise will be chosen, or whether the Middle East will be dragged into a new and comprehensive conflict, remains to be seen in the coming days.

Do you think the US will agree to Iran's 7 conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz, or could the situation escalate to the use of military force? How do you think the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will affect world oil prices and the economy of Uzbekistan? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot geopolitical analysis that determines the fate of global energy with all your friends!