The eyes of Uzbek football fans are turned to the European pitches this evening, specifically to one of the central matches of the Swiss Super League. In the 8th round of the competition, Lugano hosts one of the country's most renowned giants, Young Boys. For Uzbek fans, the most exciting news is that our national team defender Behruz Karimov will start this high-stakes and uncompromising match in the starting lineup. The coaching staff has placed full trust in the Uzbek legionnaire for this decisive game, where he will face experienced European stars. So, in which position is the Lugano coach testing Karimov, when does the match kick off in Tashkent time, and what significance does this clash against Young Boys hold for the Uzbek player's European career?

Lugano's fighting squad: High trust in Karimov

With only minutes left until kickoff, the hosts' starting 11 has been officially announced:

Behruz Karimov in the starting XI: The member of the Uzbekistan national team will start the important match from the first minute, aiming to provide stability in the defensive line;

Goalkeeper and experienced partners: The goal will be guarded by reliable keeper von Ballmoos. In the center of defense and on the flanks, Karimov will be joined by strong performers like Papadopoulos, Mai, and Delcroix;

Midfield and attacking trio: Bislimi, Grgić, dos Santos, Chiminyani, and the renowned Renato Steffen are responsible for breaking down the opponent's defense in midfield and on the wings, while Moncada will target the opponent's goal in attack;

Full squad: von Ballmoos, Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix, KARIMOV, Bislimi, Grgić, dos Santos, Chiminyani, Steffen, Moncada.

The Young Boys test: Why is this match decisive?

A clash against Young Boys in the Swiss championship is always considered a serious test worthy of giants:

Opponent status: Young Boys is not only a multi-time Swiss champion but also a dangerous and intense team that regularly participates in the UEFA Champions League group stage;

A great opportunity for Karimov: Performing reliably against strikers and wingers of this caliber serves as an excellent springboard for Behruz to catch the eye of European scouts;

Benefit for the national team: Karimov's regular starting role in a strong and physically demanding league like the Swiss Super League further strengthens the defensive potential of the Uzbekistan national team.

Tonight, at 22:00: Let's support our compatriot!

Organizational details of the upcoming central clash for fans:

Competition and round: Swiss Super League, 8th round;

Matchup: Lugano — Young Boys;

Kickoff time: The match kicks off today, exactly at 22:00 Tashkent time;

Expected battle: The hosts will play for nothing but three points in front of their fans, while Young Boys will strive to take the initiative away, guaranteeing an intense and goal-filled match.

We wish Behruz Karimov, who is finding his place in European football and showing high-level performances, reliable actions in today's responsible match and a bright victory with his team.

Do you think Behruz Karimov can perform flawlessly in defense against Young Boys' experienced strikers? Can Lugano secure a sensational victory at home, or will the visitors rely on their experience? Leave your predictions in the comments and share this news about our legionnaire's important match with all Uzbek football fans!