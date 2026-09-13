iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to reach nearly 250 grams

Apple seems to be abandoning its strategy of striving for lightness in its future flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, well-known insider Ice Universe has reported that the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro Max model will be significantly heavier than its predecessors, which is sparking great interest among users and the technology market. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

According to new information, the iPhone 18 Pro model will weigh 211 grams. For comparison, the current iPhone 17 Pro device weighs 206 grams. Looking at the dynamics of recent years, the mass increased by 12 grams when moving from iPhone 15 Pro to 16 Pro, and by another 7 grams from 16 Pro to 17 Pro.

Thus, the difference between the iPhone 17 Pro and the upcoming 18 Pro models is expected to be only 5 grams, which is almost imperceptible during daily use. However, the weight change in the Pro Max version, the largest representative of the line, will be much more significant.

Why is the iPhone 18 Pro Max getting heavier?

In the case of the iPhone 18 Pro Max model, the weight is expected to jump from 233 grams (iPhone 17 Pro Max) to 249 grams. This figure represents a sharp increase of 16 grams at once and is considered the most significant weight gain between recent generations.

Recall that the iPhone 16 Pro Max was 6 grams heavier than its predecessor, the 15 Pro Max, and the 17 Pro Max was another 6 grams heavier. Despite the fact that the dimensions of the new iPhone 18 Pro Max will remain almost unchanged, its mass will even exceed that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which weighs 240 grams.

Also, these leaked reports mention a new mysterious iPhone Duo device, which is said to weigh 254 grams. As a result, despite the thinness of its body, this device will be the heaviest among the three presented models.

Main reasons for weight increase

Experts believe that the weight gain of the eighteenth-generation iPhone smartphones is directly related to several important technical upgrades. In particular, engineers are planning to install larger batteries and vapor chambers in the devices to ensure more efficient cooling.

In addition, a completely new camera module with variable aperture technology is cited as one of the main reasons. Although the addition of this advanced technology and components significantly expands the smartphone's capabilities, it inevitably affects its total mass.