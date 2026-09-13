Honor Magic9 series smartphones introduced with unique camera capabilities

Honor has officially announced the first technical specifications for its new generation of flagship devices, the Magic9 series. As reported by Ixbt.com, these devices represent a significant step in mobile photography technology and are expected to create intense market competition, particularly due to their camera capabilities. The new smartphones incorporate innovative solutions and professional film industry standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the company's presentation, the most notable feature of the new devices is the square-matrix front camera, used for the first time in smartphones running the Android operating system. This 55-megapixel front camera, called Agile Eye, will become a unique feature of the device. The square-format sensor allows users to capture photos and videos in both vertical and horizontal orientations without additional cropping, providing freedom in framing.

Square sensor and camera capabilities

However, it is worth noting that this advanced Agile Eye front camera will not be available on all models in the series. According to the manufacturer, this technology is supported only on the Honor Magic9 and the advanced Honor Magic9 Pro Max models. This allows buyers to choose the device that best suits their needs.

The main focus, undoubtedly, is on the professional-grade rear camera. Honor engineers worked closely with the renowned company ARRI to create these devices. As a result, the smartphones feature a triple camera module containing two 200-megapixel ultra-high-resolution ARRI sensors, as well as a 500 mm focal length teleconverter, introduced for the first time in the brand's history.

Cinematic design and modes

The top-tier flagship of the series, the Honor Magic9 Pro Max, features a unique design distinguished by its updated edges and rear panel. The exterior of the rear camera was inspired by the ARRI FLEX 35, considered the first true cinematic camera in history, giving the phones a distinct aesthetic.

The new series is also equipped with a special ARRI Cinema Mode. This mode allows ordinary users and creators to turn their smartphone into a unique pocket cinema camera and record professional-grade cinematic footage. These technological solutions open new doors for mobile videography enthusiasts.