The military-political conflict in Eastern Europe is approaching its most dangerous and precarious point. Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, delivered an unprecedentedly harsh statement to European nations. The Kremlin leader made it explicitly clear that if European states deploy their troops to Ukrainian territory, this step will be directly regarded as an "official war with Russia." This sharp objection came in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's sensational plan—backed by 26 countries—to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees.

Against the backdrop of political threats, tensions on the battlefield have also peaked: jet drones targeted gas stations in Kyiv, Zelenskyy announced that nearly 500 drone strikes were launched within a single day, and Ukraine delivered retaliatory strikes on oil facilities in Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea. So, does Putin's warning pose a threat of a global clash between the West and Russia, what are behind-the-lines drone battles destroying, and why is this referred to not as a "red line" in Kremlin terminology, but as a final decision?

«This means war with Russia»: The harsh stance of Putin and Peskov

At the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Putin and Kremlin representatives warned the West of grave consequences:

Direct objection from Putin: «Now, according to them, they are puzzling over how to transfer troops to Ukraine. This means war with Russia,» the Russian president firmly stated in an interview with the TASS agency;

Macron's 26-nation plan: Last week, French leader Emmanuel Macron announced that starting from the day the conflict ends, 26 countries would commit to sending their troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees;

«This is not a red line, but a clear position»: Dmitry Peskov stated that this issue is not merely a symbolic "red line," but Russia's firm position conveyed to the world, primarily to Europeans, in the most clear and understandable form.

500 drones in a day: Explosions in Kyiv and strikes on industrial facilities

Amid military operations, Ukrainian cities are subjected to incessant airstrikes:

Zelenskyy's statement on X network: The Ukrainian president announced that nearly 500 drone strikes were carried out across the country throughout Saturday;

Strikes targeting foreign companies: As a result of the attacks, a steel plant belonging to an Indian company, a US sunflower oil production enterprise, and a Polish plumbing manufacturing factory suffered damage;

Devastating explosions in Kyiv: On Friday, jet-engine drones destroyed several gas stations in the city of Kyiv, resulting in 2 deaths and 12 civilians sustaining severe injuries;

Food and logistics infrastructure: Strikes are disabling food warehouses, pharmaceutical plants, truck parking lots, shopping malls, and energy systems.

«Life is like a roller coaster»: Strike against oil facilities on the Caspian

This phase of the war is turning into a serious and complex infrastructural confrontation for both sides:

Civilian experiences: Anastasia Demchenko, who works near the explosion site in Kyiv, described the psychological burden to the Guardian: «This is probably the most difficult period of the war, because life is like a roller coaster. One gets the impression that life is standing on the edge»;

Pressure directed at energy: The Russian side has intensified massive attacks aiming to completely paralyze Ukraine's energy system;

Strike on oil facilities in Makhachkala: Not backing down, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a retaliatory strike with precise drone hits on strategic oil facilities in Makhachkala, a major Russian port city on the Caspian Sea.

European leaders' plans to deploy military force and the Russian leader's declaration of this as a direct open war heighten the risk of the conflict taking on an international scale more than ever before.

In your opinion, will European nations abandon their plan to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine after Vladimir Putin's open military warning, or will Emmanuel Macron's initiative be realized? How will such ruthless strikes targeting oil and energy facilities between Ukraine and Russia affect the fate of the clash? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this extremely alarming analysis on global security with all analysis enthusiasts and your loved ones!