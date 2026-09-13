«Most children who don't listen to their father or respect their mother are those who weren't breastfed» — this opinion by Professor Zarifboy Ibodullayev may spark discussions on social media. But behind these words lies another important question: does whether a child was breastfed truly determine their future behavior and psychological state?

The professor also recommended that mothers breastfeed their children for at least a year and expressed views on the importance of singing «Alla» (lullabies) to infants. He mentioned that he plays the lullaby song «Alla» performed by Habiba Okhunova to his grandchildren every day.

However, when looking at this issue from the perspective of medicine and psychology, the picture is much more complex.

The benefits of breastfeeding are indeed great

Breast milk is considered an essential source of nutrition for an infant. The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of a baby's life, and then continuing breastfeeding alongside complementary foods up to 2 years of age and beyond.

In addition to providing vital nutrition for a child's growth and development, breastfeeding also helps protect against certain infections. Therefore, specialists evaluate breastfeeding as one of the key factors in a child's health.

Thus, medicine's answer to the question «should a child be breastfed?» is clear — if possible, breastfeeding is recommended.

However, there is another side to the issue.

Does not breastfeeding make a child «bad-tempered»?

Caution is needed here.

Scientific studies have observed certain correlations between breastfeeding and children's behavior. For example, a meta-analysis published in 2026 showed that breastfeeding may be associated with a lower risk of certain behavioral problems in children. However, the study authors emphasized that the existing evidence has limitations and some results may be influenced by other factors.

It is impossible to draw a definitive conclusion from this that «a child who wasn't breastfed won't respect their parents» or «a breastfed child will certainly be well-behaved.»

Because a child's personality and behavior are shaped under the influence of many factors.

What affects a child's character?

Several factors play an important role in a child's attitude toward parents and their temperament:

the psychological environment in the family;

the style of communication between parents and the child;

affection and attention;

upbringing methods;

the child's individual characteristics;

peers and social environment;

stress and life events;

sleep, nutrition, and general health.

Therefore, it is incorrect to explain any psychological problem in a child's later life solely by whether they were breastfed or not.

Regarding the recommendation to «breastfeed for at least a year»

The professor's recommendation to breastfeed for a year does not contradict the WHO's general approach: the organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding up to 6 months, and then continuing alongside complementary foods up to 2 years of age and beyond.

However, scientifically speaking, it would be incorrect to interpret this recommendation as a guarantee that «if breastfed for a year, a child will be protected from depression or neurosis for life.»

Mental health is a complex process depending on numerous factors.

What is the importance of «Alla» (lullabies)?

The professor's opinion on singing lullabies to infants is also noteworthy.

A mother or father singing softly to a child, reading a fairy tale, or simply speaking gently can enhance emotional communication with the child.

The main issue here is not the title of a specific song, but the parents' time, voice, affection, and attention given to the child.

A familiar voice, repetitive communication, and a loving attitude can serve to create a calm environment for an infant.

Most importantly — do not pit breastfeeding and upbringing against each other

Breast milk is vital for a child's healthy growth and development. Medical recommendations on this matter are quite clear.

However, the kind of person a child grows up to be in the future does not depend solely on breast milk.

Breastfeeding is one of the important initial parts of a child's life. Upbringing, affection, communication, and the family environment hold great significance for their subsequent personal and social development.

Therefore, although the professor's sharp opinion has sparked public interest, it is more correct to accept it not as a medical rule, but as an opinion that has caused discussion.

Most importantly, rather than blaming mothers, it is about supporting families who have the opportunity to breastfeed with reliable medical information and professional assistance.