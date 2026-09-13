Women over 50 also became mothers: New statistics in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, more than 373 thousand live births were recorded in the first six months of 2026. Over 6.4 thousand of them accounted for women aged 40 and older. The National Statistics Committee provided information about this.

As reported, a total of 373,389 babies were born in January–June. Births are distributed by mothers' age groups as follows:

Under 25 — 147,355;

25–39 years — 219,588;

40 years and older — 6,446.

Of these, 8 births were recorded by women aged 50 and older.

Thus, over the half-year, more than 6 thousand babies were born to women over 40 in Uzbekistan.