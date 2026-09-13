Samsung to Radically Upgrade Galaxy S27 Flagship Screens After Three-Year Hiatus

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing significant upgrades in screen technology for its next-generation flagship smartphone series. According to ETNews, all four models in the Galaxy S27 series will feature new OLED panels, with the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models switching to state-of-the-art M16 material-based screens for the first time in three years. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

It turns out that the M16 material is the most advanced OLED technology developed by Samsung Display. This new panel provides higher peak brightness, improved energy efficiency, and more accurate color reproduction compared to its predecessors. Additionally, the lifespan of the screens is expected to increase significantly. Interestingly, the M16-based screen panel is also planned to be used in future iPhone 18 Pro devices.

Expanded capabilities and advanced technologies

The new generation of flagships will be equipped not only with high-quality materials but also with modern technological solutions. In particular, the S27 Pro and S27 Ultra models will include Color Filter-on-Encapsulation and Privacy Display technologies. The latter function limits the visibility of screen information when viewed from the side, protecting the owner's personal data from prying eyes. Notably, this protective layer works integrated directly into the display itself, rather than as a separate screen protector.

The base line devices have not been overlooked either. In particular, the screens of the standard Galaxy S27 and S27+ models will also be updated. However, instead of the latest M16, they will be equipped with M14-based panels, which are a step above the M13 material used in current-generation devices. According to preliminary data, the screen diagonals of the new devices are expected to be 6.27 inches for the S27, 6.66 inches for the S27+, 6.47 inches for the S27 Pro, and 6.89 inches for the S27 Ultra, respectively.

Expansion plans and future devices

Samsung's plans to upgrade screen technologies are not limited to traditional flagships. According to reports, by the second half of 2027, advanced M16 material-based OLED panels will also begin to be used in the foldable smartphone segment.

In particular, the Galaxy Z Flip 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9, and Z Fold 9 Ultra foldable gadgets, which currently use M13 panels, will also be gradually transitioned to the new generation of M16 screens. This is expected to be another important step for Samsung in strengthening its position in the mobile device market and maintaining its leadership in display technology.