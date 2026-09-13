Mother rushes into the fire to save her 6-year-old daughter

In the Damal district of Turkey's Ardahan province, a fire broke out in a barn, trapping 6-year-old T. Erensayın inside the building. 40-year-old Özgül Kaya Erensayın hesitated not a second and rushed into the flames to save her daughter. This was reported by Haber7.

As it turned out, the fire started after a stove was lit in the barn at the Agyar pasture in Burmadere village. When the woman stepped outside for a moment, she noticed smoke coming from the inside. Realizing that her daughter was still inside, she entered the burning building to rescue her.

The mother managed to bring her daughter outside. However, during the rescue, she sustained second-degree burns on her face and hands. The 6-year-old girl's face and hands were also burned.

The mother and daughter were taken to the Burn Treatment Center of the Erzurum City Hospital and admitted for treatment. According to the latest reports, their condition is good.