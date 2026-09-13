Does a late-night call scare you or make you happy?: Mysterious programs in our subconscious

In the modern world, each of us receives dozens and hundreds of messages and phone calls a day. However, have you ever thought about what kind of feeling first awakens in your body when your phone screen lights up in the evening or at midnight, and an unexpected message sound or ringtone chimes? Before you even open and read the message, before you answer the call, what bursts in your heart: anticipation, sweet excitement, joy, or anxiety and fear that compresses your chest? Especially, does an evening call from your mother immediately trigger panic in you thinking, "Is everything alright, hasn't something bad happened?", or does it bring sincere affection?

Psychologists and subconscious experts note that this very first one-second impulse that arises before knowing the message is the main key revealing the most powerful hidden programs in the human brain. So, how does this first reaction affect a person's further life, why do we automatically expect negativity, and how can we reprogram our subconscious to attract happy events?

The reaction that starts as soon as the screen lights up: Which one gets activated in you?

The mental states that take place in our bodies before we even open the message expose our true inner state: