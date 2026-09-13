Does a late-night call scare you or make you happy?: Mysterious programs in our subconscious
In the modern world, each of us receives dozens and hundreds of messages and phone calls a day. However, have you ever thought about what kind of feeling first awakens in your body when your phone screen lights up in the evening or at midnight, and an unexpected message sound or ringtone chimes? Before you even open and read the message, before you answer the call, what bursts in your heart: anticipation, sweet excitement, joy, or anxiety and fear that compresses your chest? Especially, does an evening call from your mother immediately trigger panic in you thinking, "Is everything alright, hasn't something bad happened?", or does it bring sincere affection?
Psychologists and subconscious experts note that this very first one-second impulse that arises before knowing the message is the main key revealing the most powerful hidden programs in the human brain. So, how does this first reaction affect a person's further life, why do we automatically expect negativity, and how can we reprogram our subconscious to attract happy events?
The reaction that starts as soon as the screen lights up: Which one gets activated in you?
The mental states that take place in our bodies before we even open the message expose our true inner state:
Collision of initial signals: The spectrum of emotions that appears during a night or evening call — expectation, joy, excitement, or a sense of danger;
"Mom is calling": The moment your mother's name appears on the screen, which way does your first thought lean: "Did something good happen?" or "Did some bad event happen?";
Judgment before knowing: The main secret is hidden precisely in the physical and mental reaction formed in our body before knowing the actual content of the message.
Identification of inner programs: How is the anxiety zone formed?
Experts believe that this is not just a random thought, but active programs that have taken root in our subconscious for years:
The automatic trap of anxiety: If thoughts of worry, fear, and panic flash first in a human brain — the energetic and psychological field of a person bypasses their conscious will and automatically begins to create unpleasant events;
The habit of negative anticipation: The habit of expecting evil from every unexpected message keeps a person trapped in constant stress hormones (cortisol and adrenaline), and this causes real-life mistakes;
Fear as a magnet: The more you fear something and live in anxiety waiting for it, the subconscious tends to "pull" such exact situations into your life.
Joy and anticipation: The subconscious code that makes life light and pleasant
The reaction of people free from negative programs works completely differently:
Sweet anticipation and peace of mind: If the message sound rings and you experience light excitement, joy, interest, and the hope that "it must be some wonderful news," this shows that your mental field is healthy;
Automatic operation of a positive environment: Such a positive state ensures that pleasant events, unexpected lucky opportunities, and wonderful situations spontaneously appear around a person;
The power of inner peace: When the brain learns to treat any unknown not as a danger, but as an opportunity and novelty, the quality of life improves radically.
Start observing your own body and thoughts. Is the evening message sound an alarm signal for you or a herald of a new joy? The honest answer to this single question clearly shows in which direction your spiritual world is moving today.
What about you? When there is an unexpected evening message or a night call from loved ones, which emotion first rises in your heart — anxiety and panic, or peace and joy? What methods have you tried to transform negative fears in the subconscious into positive expectations? Share your personal experiences and thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the secrets of the human psyche and subconscious with all your loved ones, friends, and relatives!
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