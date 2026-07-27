Fireworks explode in guest's mouth, shocking everyone at a wedding in Turkey

At a wedding in Ankara, a guest's reckless action ended in injury. The young man put a small pyrotechnic device in his mouth and started dancing to the music.

A few seconds later, the fireworks exploded in his mouth. Bystanders were startled by the blast, and the dancing was stopped immediately.

According to reports, the young man's face was injured. He received first aid at the scene and was later taken to the hospital. No official details about his condition have been released yet.

A video taken at the wedding quickly spread online. In the comments, many write that pyrotechnics are not a joke or entertainment, and improper use can lead to severe consequences.