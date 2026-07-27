Children stop the bride and groom's car: "If you don't give 500 thousand soums, we'll throw stones!"

A video capturing an unusual incident involving a bride and groom's motorcade has widely spread on social networks. It shows a group of neighborhood children blocking the road of the car carrying the bride and demanding money from the drivers.

According to the circulated information, the incident occurred in the neighborhood where the bride lives. As part of the wedding ceremony, while the groom's party was taking the bride away, several children came out onto the roadway and obstructed the motorcade's movement.

In the video, the children can be heard showing stones in their hands and saying that if they are not given 500 thousand soums, they will throw stones at the car. Because of this, the participants of the motorcade had to stop for a while.

This footage sparked heated discussions on social networks. No official statement has been issued regarding this situation yet.