Jahongir Khodjayev sets a record by making a 3.5-meter pizza in Andijan!

A large pizza with a length of 3.5 meters was made in Andijan. This initiative was implemented by Jahongir Khodjayev, owner of several businesses, and his team.

The pizza was baked at the center opened under the name "Sariq bola". As soon as the process began, many people gathered to watch it. In preparing the large-scale pizza, the team worked together, completing all stages from rolling out the dough to placing the ingredients.

In a video posted on social media, Jahongir Khodjayev assessed this result as a record, writing "First time in Uzbekistan". He also called on the residents of Andijan to show activity.

People took pictures around the finished pizza, and the video spread across various pages. Many are expressing interest in how the 3.5-meter pizza was baked.