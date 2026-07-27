Musulmon Yunusov: "I started hosting weddings out of poverty" (video)

·52·Culture
Musulmon Yunusov: "I started hosting weddings out of poverty" (video)

Skilled actor Musulmon Yunusov was a guest on the next episode of the "Ikkalamiz" show. During the conversation, he shared sincere thoughts about the difficult periods in his life, stating that he was forced to do something he had never done before.

According to the actor, due to financial difficulties, he once even resorted to hosting weddings.

"Poverty breaks the strongest of men. There were times when I went out to host weddings. This was something I had never done in my life," Musulmon Yunusov said.

Following the actor's confession, the show's hosts jokingly commented with a laugh:

"So, when you hit rock bottom, you end up hosting weddings," they remarked.

Musulmon Yunusov's sincere admission did not go unnoticed on social media either. Many followers are leaving warm comments, praising him for openly speaking about his hardships and not shying away from honest labor.

Musulmon YunusovIkkalamiz
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