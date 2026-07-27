Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius Junior

·37·Sport
Arsenal prepared to offer club-record salary for Vinicius Junior

Arsenal, one of the leaders of the English Premier League, is preparing to radically change its financial policy for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and make the Brazilian player the highest earner in the club's history. According to The Telegraph, the London club is determined to pull off this sensational transfer with the aim of achieving dominance in Europe and wants to offer a colossal contract to the forward. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The club management aims to further build on the successes of recent years, including the Premier League title after a 22-year drought. Currently, the salaries of top players like Bukayo Saka, set at around £365,000 per week, have established a new financial benchmark for the club. However, the battle for Vinicius will take these expenses to a completely different level and means offering terms even higher than the player's £400,000-a-week contract in Madrid.

Transfer fee and contract issues

While Arsenal is ready to set a historic record regarding personal terms, the transfer fee remains one of the main obstacles. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has set a clear financial limit for the Brazilian player in the summer transfer window. The Royal club is demanding a strict price to let go of their winger, with the total sum, including guaranteed payments and bonuses, needing to reach 160 million euros.

Another factor complicating the situation is that there are only 12 months left until Vinicius's current contract expires. There are reports that contract extension talks in Madrid have stalled and that the player is demanding the same salary as Kylian Mbappe. Although Perez does not want to let go of his most important players at a young age, entering the final year of the contract is impacting the club's position.

Manager's views and Madrid's plans

Against the backdrop of these transfer rumors, Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid as head coach adds another interesting twist to the sequence of events. The Portuguese specialist favors keeping the core of the attacking line intact in the club's plans to win a 16th European Cup and, despite past disagreements, insists on keeping Vinicius in the team.

Nevertheless, the behind-the-scenes actions of Real Madrid's management paint a completely different picture. The Spanish giants are reportedly close to paying over 100 million euros for RB Leipzig player Yan Diomande, thereby preparing a replacement option in case the Brazilian forward departs.

ArsenalVinicius JuniorReal MadridTransferPremier League
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