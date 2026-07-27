In Tashkent, a 29-year-old man sentenced to 16 years in prison for beating his 5-month-old stepson to death

In Tashkent, a 29-year-old man who beat to death the 5-month-old infant of the woman he was living with was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

According to court documents, the man came home drunk and fell asleep. When he woke up to the baby's crying, the woman was not at home. After his phone calls went unanswered, he suspected that the woman had gone to meet another man and was overcome with jealousy and anger.

Following this, he struck the incessantly crying infant several times, grabbed him by the neck and shoulders, and shook him violently. Then he placed the child in his stroller and went out to a store again.

When the woman returned home and saw the baby's critical condition, she called an ambulance. However, doctors at the hospital announced that the child had passed away.

According to the forensic medical examination conclusion, the infant died as a result of a traumatic brain injury and intracranial hemorrhage. The court found the man guilty of the intentional murder of a helpless person and sentenced him to 16 years in prison.