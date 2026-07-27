Unexpected proposal from Solovyov to Bonya: Will a new platform be created?

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Unexpected proposal from Solovyov to Bonya: Will a new platform be created?

Victoria Bonya, a model, blogger, and former participant of the "Dom-2" reality show, has received an unexpected message from Vladimir Solovyov's team. She has been invited to take part in developing the concept for a new digital platform where Russians could directly voice their problems.

For now, this is not about a ready-made service or a launched application. The project is in the initial discussion stage, and its tasks and operating procedures are expected to be shaped soon.

What did Solovyov's team ask Bonya?

Victoria Bonya published a screenshot of the message sent to her on social media. According to the message, Vladimir Solovyov discussed the possibility of creating a platform for citizen appeals with representatives of VK and Max.

"We are ready to develop it. However, we first want to hear your vision for the project: what should the platform be like and what features should it have?"

As evident from the message, Solovyov's team wants to study Bonya's concept and suggestions regarding the necessary features for users before starting technical work.

Bonya is discussing the decision with her subscribers

Instead of presenting a ready-made idea on her own, the blogger asked her social media followers for their opinions. She suggested figuring out together what a truly convenient and useful platform for people should look like.

"Let's give this proper attention. I think this will be useful for the future of our country. At least, I would like to believe that," Bonya wrote.

At the same time, the blogger herself stated that she has not yet registered on the Max messenger due to having a foreign Apple ID.

What features might the platform include?

The official technical requirements for the project have not yet been announced. However, a service designed for citizen appeals might need the following functions:

  • submitting a problem or proposal via text, photos, and videos;

  • routing the appeal to the relevant agency or region;

  • tracking the review status of the application;

  • publicly displaying the responsible organization's response;

  • collecting collective appeals regarding common problems;

  • categorizing the most pressing issues based on a rating system.

However, these features are not yet officially confirmed. Solovyov's team is awaiting proposals precisely on this matter from Bonya and her audience.

The idea originated during an April controversial broadcast

Bonya and Solovyov held a special broadcast on the "Solovyov LIVE" channel on April 28. The conversation was organized after a previous public disagreement and focused on issues in the country, information on social networks, and ways to convey citizens' appeals to higher authorities.

From conflict to cooperation proposal

Relations between Bonya and Solovyov used to be quite tense. The TV host used insulting words about the blogger, and Bonya spoke out against such statements, stating she would take legal measures. Later, they discussed the conflict on a joint broadcast, and Solovyov admitted he was overly emotional and apologized.

Will the platform actually work?

The success of the project depends on real results following appeals, rather than famous names or a flashy interface. If a citizen writes about a problem but receives no response or solution, the platform could quickly turn into just another "received" button.

Therefore, the most important criteria for the new service will be:

  • who reviews the appeals;

  • what the response timeframe is;

  • the involvement of government agencies;

  • how citizens' personal data is protected;

  • who oversees unresolved problems.

As of now, there are no separate official announcements from VK or Max regarding the launch, name, deadlines, or technical features of the platform. Existing reports show that Solovyov's team is ready to develop the project and is currently gathering proposals for the concept.

The discussion, which once began with Bonya appealing to the president, may now turn into a separate digital project. However, its true value will be seen not when the platform opens, but when people's problems are actually resolved.

Victoria BonyaVladimir SolovyovVKAppleDom-2
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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