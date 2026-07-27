Calf transported in the cabin of a Nexia-2 astonished many

A video showing a driver transporting a live calf inside the cabin of a Nexia-2 car has spread widely on social networks. The unusual incident was filmed by other road users and quickly sparked heated discussions among internet users.

The video shows the calf placed in the back seat of the car, sticking its head out. While this situation astonished many, some evaluated it as a humorous scenario. Others expressed their opinions on whether it is appropriate to transport a living animal in a passenger car in this manner.

Users are reacting with a variety of comments under the video.