Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that sooner or later Ukraine will lose its western regions. Mentioning historical borders related to Poland, Hungary, and Romania, he called Russia the «sole guarantor» of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

However, this is not a confirmed scenario to happen, but rather Putin's political prediction. International law and the UN position support Ukraine's sovereignty and its internationally recognized borders.

What did Putin say?

The statement was made on July 26 in St. Petersburg at a meeting with Russian Navy servicemen.

Putin recalled that certain territories in western Ukraine were incorporated into the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic after World War II.

«I am confident that sooner or later Ukraine will lose these western lands. The territories that belonged to Poland, Hungary, and Romania will historically return to their place», he said.

The Russian president stated that this process might happen not in the near future, but in one, two, ten, or fifteen years. However, he did not explain through which legal or political mechanism such territorial changes could occur.

Compared the Ukrainian leadership to «spiders in a jar»

Claiming that there are serious disagreements within the Ukrainian government, Putin compared the country's leadership to politicians «arguing like spiders in a jar».

He accused Ukrainian officials of dividing funds coming from the people and Western partners. No specific documents or evidence confirming these accusations were presented at the meeting.

These words carry a broader meaning than just criticism of internal political conflicts in Ukraine. Through this, Putin continued his previous rhetoric questioning the stability of Ukrainian statehood.

How accurate is the historical claim about Western Ukraine?

The history of the territories mentioned by Putin is indeed complex. However, calling all of them simply «Stalin's gift to Ukraine» oversimplifies the historical process.

On the eve of and after World War II:

a large part of Galicia and Volhynia was part of Poland;

Northern Bukovina belonged to Romania;

Transcarpathia was part of Czechoslovakia between the wars;

these territories joined the Soviet Union in 1939–1945 and were subsequently attached to the Ukrainian SSR.

Poland's eastern border was shifted westward, and Warsaw received land from Germany's former eastern territories in exchange. These changes were not just Stalin's personal decision, but the result of war, Soviet invasion, and international agreements in Yalta and Potsdam.

Are Poland, Hungary, and Romania claiming land?

Putin's statement did not provide any specific official documents or decisions regarding these states planning to reclaim Ukrainian territories.

No general official plan by Warsaw, Budapest, and Bucharest aimed at forcibly changing Ukraine's borders has been announced. Therefore, it is more accurate to perceive Putin's words as a political forecast for the future rather than an existing territorial agreement.

Such statements can generate distrust between Ukraine and neighboring states and bring historical conflicts back onto the political agenda.

What does international law say?

The UN has repeatedly emphasized its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

According to international law, acquiring a state's territory through the use of force or the threat of force is not recognized as legal. Changing Ukraine's borders can also only be carried out through a legal, peaceful process based on the consent of the parties.

Therefore, the mere fact that a territory was part of a certain state in the past does not automatically give the right to reclaim it today. Otherwise, half of the world map would have to be redrawn — history is quite «serial» in this regard.

Putin said Russia did not start the war

The Russian president once again claimed at the meeting that Moscow did not start the war, but rather responded to actions initiated by Kyiv and the West.

However, the UN and a large part of the international community assessed the large-scale entry of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory on February 24, 2022, as an invasion and a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. The UN General Assembly demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory.

Thus, the idea that «Russia did not start the war» is the Kremlin's official interpretation and does not align with the legal and political assessment of the UN.

Why is this statement important?

Putin's words show that the Russian leadership is viewing the Ukrainian issue not only from the perspective of the frontline and negotiations, but also from the viewpoint of the country's future borders.

The statement may serve three purposes simultaneously:

undermining confidence in Ukrainian statehood;

sparking suspicion between Kyiv and its western neighbors;

portraying the war as a process of «reorganizing» historical territories.

However, there are currently no legal decisions, international agreements, or confirmed plans regarding the inevitability of Ukraine losing its western regions.

Main conclusion

Putin said Ukraine will lose its western regions sooner or later, but this is not reality — it is the Russian president's political prediction.

It is true that historical borders have changed several times. However, today's international order is based on states' recognized borders and territorial integrity. Therefore, historical memory alone is not enough to talk about the transfer of Ukrainian territories to Poland, Hungary, or Romania.

In your opinion, is Putin's statement a warning about a real scenario or a political signal aimed at fostering distrust between Ukraine and neighboring states?