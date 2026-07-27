Shahlo Salayeva openly revealed what she asked from her husband as mahr at their wedding

Shahlo Salayeva has revealed what she asked for as a mahr from her husband, Turkish singer Veysel Dulger. This exact question had been widely discussed among fans following the couple's wedding in Turkey.

According to the singer, she asked for a diamond as her mahr. However, the precious gift has not been given to her yet. Shahlo Salayeva stated that Veysel Dulger promised to buy the diamond after the wedding ceremony in Khorezm.

Social media users also raised the question of whether the couple will live in Turkey or stay in Uzbekistan. Shahlo explained that they currently live in Uzbekistan because their main work is based here.

Thus, the couple does not plan to permanently relocate to Turkey in the near future. They are first waiting to hold the wedding ceremony in Khorezm.