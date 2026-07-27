Night drone attack in Rostov: a married couple killed, five citizens injured

Photo: rostov.kp.ru

A nighttime airstrike on Rostov-on-Don has led to tragic consequences. According to regional authorities in Russia, two people were killed and another five citizens were injured, including a teenager in critical condition.

Following the drone crashes, fires broke out in three districts of the city. The flames spread to private houses, warehouses, and an enterprise area, while rescue workers battled a large fire source.

The deceased were a married couple

Yuri Slyusar, Governor of the Rostov region, stated that the two people killed in the attack were a married couple.

Another five people sustained bodily injuries of varying severity. The condition of two of them, including a teenager, is assessed as critical.

Four victims were taken to the Rostov Emergency Hospital, while another person with minor injuries received assistance at the scene.

The governor expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and stated that all necessary assistance would be provided to the victims.

Drones caused destruction in three districts

According to preliminary data, the main damage on the ground was recorded in the following areas:

Zheleznodorozhny district;

Proletarsky district;

Leninsky district.

The head of the region stated that fires broke out in several places due to the drone crashes. The territory of a private enterprise, warehouse buildings, several private houses, and cars parked near them were engulfed in flames.

It was also reported that windows were shattered in several private houses, the upper floors of a multi-story building, and a social institution. The full extent of the damage is still being calculated.

Rescuers extinguished a fire covering 400 square meters

Most of the fires that broke out after the attack were quickly eliminated. However, rescue workers continued to extinguish a major fire covering an area of approximately 400 square meters.

A temporary accommodation center has been opened for residents of the damaged multi-story building in the Proletarsky district. Sleeping places, hot drinks, and food have been organized there, and buses have also been allocated for the evacuated residents.

Information about consequences may be updated

Rostov regional officials stated that emergency services, medical staff, and damage assessment commissions are working at the scenes of the incident.

According to current data:

Consequence Recorded situation Deceased 2 people Injured 5 people In critical condition 2 people Hospitalized 4 people Affected districts 3 Large fire area 400 sq. meters

These figures are based on preliminary data published on the morning of July 27. Officials emphasized that because search operations, complete fire elimination, and damage calculation are ongoing, information regarding the consequences may be clarified.

The nighttime attack in Rostov has once again demonstrated that the danger to ordinary civilians is increasing even outside the combat zone. This time, the drones were not limited to warehouses or enterprises—two lives were cut short, and a family faced tragedy.