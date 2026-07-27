Where does the body "store" emotions? What does science say?

Does neck tension stem from excessive responsibility, lower back pain from a lack of support, and abdominal discomfort from fear? On social media, charts linking emotions to specific parts of the body are frequently encountered.

There is a grain of truth in them: stress and intense emotions can trigger genuine physical symptoms in our bodies. However, rigid distributions such as "grief is stored in the upper back, fear in the abdomen" are not considered medical diagnoses.

Does the body actually store emotions?

Emotions are not stored in muscles, bones, or other tissues like individual files. Memory and emotional experience are tied to the functioning of the brain and nervous system.

Nevertheless, when a person experiences an emotion, the entire organism reacts:

heart rate may accelerate;

breathing changes;

muscles tense up;

gastrointestinal function may be disrupted;

sweating, trembling, or pain may occur;

sleep and appetite change.

The World Health Organization notes that stress can affect both a person's mental and physical state, causing headaches, body aches, stomach discomfort, and sleep problems.

Thus, the body responds to emotions. But the notion that every emotion has only one precise "address" has not been proven.

Why do the neck and shoulders tense up?

In difficult situations, the organism prepares for danger. The nervous system tenses the muscles, and a person may unconsciously lift their shoulders, clench their jaw, or sit in one position for a long time.

For this reason, during stress:

the neck may stiffen;

heavy shoulders may occur;

jaw tension may happen;

headaches may arise;

discomfort in movement can be observed.

Medical sources also record that severe stress causes muscle tension, neck stiffness, and various aches.

However, neck pain is not always a sign of "excessive responsibility." It can also result from poor posture, muscle strain, injury, or spinal and nerve-related issues.

Is the upper back a sign of unspoken grief?

Grief, anxiety, or psychological pressure can affect a person's posture. A person might walk with their shoulders hunched forward, move less, or keep their muscles tense for prolonged periods.

This can amplify the following in the upper back:

heaviness;

muscle stiffness;

pain between the shoulder blades;

restricted movement.

However, there is no reliable medical rule confirming the idea that "unexpressed grief is stored in the upper back."

An emotional state can intensify pain, but the location of the pain does not determine which emotion was suppressed.

What does pain in the middle back mean?

During stress, a person may take shallow breaths, tense their muscles, and sit in one position for a long time. This creates conditions for tension to appear in the middle back.

However, this pain can also be caused by:

physical exertion;

improper posture;

muscle or ligament strains;

lack of movement;

spinal conditions.

Therefore, it is incorrect to explain back pain solely through anxiety or "internal pressure." Mental states and physical factors can act simultaneously.

### Lower back pain is not a sign of self-doubt

In popular psychological charts, lower back pain is frequently linked to financial anxiety, lack of support, or self-doubt.

It is true that in such cases stress can exacerbate pain. But lower back pain has numerous physical causes:

lifting heavy objects;

sudden movements;

muscle strain;

prolonged sitting;

sedentary lifestyle;

issues with spinal discs or nerves.

For this reason, the conclusion that "if your back hurts, it means you lack support" can distract a person from investigating the actual medical cause.

Why is anxiety felt in the abdomen?

The connection between the abdomen and emotions is much better studied compared to other claims.

The brain and digestive system communicate bidirectionally through nerve, hormone, immune, and metabolic signals. This system is called the "gut–brain axis." Stress can affect gut motility, sensitivity, and the digestive process.

Therefore, during anxiety, the following may occur:

stomach ache;

nausea;

bloating;

diarrhea or constipation;

changes in appetite;

a sensation of "butterflies in the stomach."

Hormonal and neural signals are continuously exchanged between the gut and the brain. Stress can alter these signals, intensifying symptoms, especially in individuals with high gut sensitivity.

However, this does not mean that "fear is stored in the abdomen." More accurately, fear and stress trigger a physiological reaction in the body that affects the digestive system.

Are there "energy blocks" in the pelvis and hips?

There is insufficient scientific evidence to support claims regarding the accumulation of suppressed emotions or "energy blocks" in the pelvis and hip area.

Pain or tension in this area can have various causes, such as:

muscle strain;

joint problems;

nerve compression;

injury;

prolonged sitting;

low physical activity.

Stress can increase muscle tension throughout the body. But the occurrence of pain specifically in the pelvis does not prove that "creativity has been suppressed" or that "the past has not been let go."

What have scientific "body maps" shown?

There are studies showing that people feel certain emotions more strongly in specific parts of the body. In scientific reviews, the head, face, throat, and chest areas were most frequently mentioned in connection with emotional feelings.

However, researchers note that among existing works, no "gold standard" study has been found that fully measured objective physiological changes across the whole body simultaneously with subjective feelings. Many results are based on individuals' personal responses regarding where they felt their emotions.

Therefore, rigid charts such as "anger in the liver," "grief in the lungs," or "insecurity in the lower back" are not diagnostic tools.

Listening to the body is still useful

Listening to the body means observing when and under what conditions symptoms arise, rather than seeking a symbolic meaning behind every pain.

For example, one can ask oneself:

does the pain appear when work pressure increases?

does tension rise when sleep decreases?

does it start after prolonged sitting or phone use?

does it decrease after rest and movement? do certain foods aggravate abdominal symptoms?



Keeping a diary can help identify personal links between physical symptoms, mood, sleep, diet, and stress.

What can be done when stress is burdening the body?

To reduce mild stress and tension, the following methods can help:

regular physical activity;

restoring sleep patterns;

healthy and regular eating;

deep breathing exercises;

meditation or mindfulness practices;

avoiding excessive caffeine consumption;

communicating with loved ones;

writing down sources of stress.

The US National Institute of Mental Health recommends physical activity, regular sleep, healthy nutrition, breathing and relaxation exercises, and connection with loved ones to manage stress.

If anxiety or stress interferes with daily life, becomes persistent, or forces a person to avoid routine tasks, consulting a psychologist, psychotherapist, or physician is necessary.

When should pain not simply be dismissed as "stress"?

Attributing persistent or severe pain solely to emotions is dangerous. A medical check-up is necessary in the following cases:

if the pain does not go away within a few weeks or worsens;

if it starts after an injury or fall;

if weakness, numbness, or tingling appears in an arm or leg;

if fever or unexplained weight loss is observed;

if pain intensifies at night;

if new problems arise in controlling urine or bowel movements.

Especially if lower back pain is accompanied by weakness in both legs, numbness around the genitals or anus, and changes in bladder and bowel control, emergency medical care is required.

Main conclusion

The body does not literally "store" emotions in specific organs. However, because the brain, nervous system, muscles, heart, and digestive system are interconnected, stress can manifest through physical symptoms.

Neck tension, lower back pain, or abdominal discomfort can be exacerbated by psychological pressure. However, evaluating physical and mental factors together, rather than interpreting them through ready-made psychological maps, is more appropriate.

Listening to the body is important. But rather than assigning mysterious meaning to every signal it sends, resting on time, managing stress, and consulting a specialist when necessary is much more useful.