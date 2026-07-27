«Ukraine sold its independence»: Sensational statement by Maria Zakharova

·165·World
«Ukraine sold its independence»: Sensational statement by Maria Zakharova

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova made a series of sharp statements regarding the situation around Ukraine at the international youth forum «Gvardeysk» in Rzhev and at a regular briefing. The diplomat stressed that the Ukrainian leadership sold its independence and the country is being used by the West as a tool against Russia.

Zamin.uz Citing a RIA Novosti source, presents the main statements of the Russian MFA representative and their essence.

1. «Independence was sold out»: The fault of politicians in power

Maria Zakharova noted that the population of Ukraine never fought for true independence, because the freedom and sovereignty they had were sold out by politicians who came to power.

From Maria Zakharova's speech at the forum in Rzhev:

«They are not fighting for any “independence”. They had it, it was simply sold. Those who deceived the people were not the people, but the politicians who came to power.»

The diplomat added that the lie and misleading policy in this regard continues in Ukraine to this day.

2. «End to Slavic brotherhood»: The main goal of the West

According to the Russian MFA representative, today the territory and people of Ukraine are being sacrificed for the geopolitical interests of Western countries. The main goal is to create an eternally unhealing wound between fraternal peoples in the region.

Maria Zakharova on Western policy:

«They are simply wiping Ukraine off the face of the earth. So that there are no Slavs, so that there are no peoples in brotherhood with Russians, Belarusians, Moldovans and others. To make it an eternal, gaping wound.»

The core essence of Zakharova's statements

Direction / Aspect

Statement essence and logic

Independence status

Sold by politicians, the people were deceived

The role of the West

Using the country as a tool of struggle against Russia

Geopolitical goal

Complete destruction of the unity of Slavic and fraternal peoples

Punishment measures

Appropriate response by Russia for attacks against civilians

3. Warning at the briefing: Terrorist attacks will not go unpunished

Furthermore, Maria Zakharova noted at her regular briefing that Kyiv officials are gradually realizing they cannot prevent defeat on the battlefield.

According to her, appropriate and strict punitive measures will be taken by the Russian army and law enforcement agencies for any terrorist attacks and actions committed against civilians.

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Maria ZakharovaUkraineRussiaWestGeopolitics
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