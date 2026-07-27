Horrific Tragedy in Phuket: Thai Official Hits and Kills Russian Tourist

A terrible traffic accident occurred on Thailand's famous island of Phuket. A car driven by a high-ranking local official struck a Russian tourist. The citizen, who sustained severe injuries, died in the hospital.

Zamin.uz The Phuket News reports the details of this sensational incident, based on information from.

1. The horrific impact opposite the 7-Eleven store

The tragic incident took place on July 23 in the Pa Khlok district of Phuket Island. 41-year-old Russian citizen Leonid Yu. was crossing the road opposite a 7-Eleven store when he was hit by a speeding black Ford car.

The injured tourist was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, despite the best efforts of the doctors, his life could not be saved.

2. Who was at the wheel? Secretary of the Phuket Provincial Administration

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the car was not an ordinary citizen, but a high-ranking official holding an important position in Thai government agencies.

At the time of the incident, behind the wheel of the black Ford was Secretary of the Phuket Provincial Administration serving in the position of Thanet Navalong (Thanet Navalong).

Key information regarding the accident

Indicator / Aspect Details Place and time of incident Phuket, Pa Khlok district, opposite 7-Eleven (July 23) Victim 41-year-old Russian citizen (Leonid Yu.) — deceased Driver Thanet Navalong (Secretary of the Phuket Provincial Administration) Vehicle Black Ford car Investigation status CCTV cameras are being reviewed, official charges have not yet been filed

3. Investigative actions and police position

Currently, local law enforcement agencies are thoroughly investigating all circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

From the police statement: "Investigators are carefully studying CCTV footage from the scene of the accident. The Ford car that caused the tragedy has been sent for forensic examination. No formal charges have yet been filed against Thanet Navalong, and the investigation is ongoing."

The public is awaiting an impartial and fair investigation into this incident involving a high-ranking official.

Share this important news with your friends and tourism enthusiasts!

Safety and compliance with traffic rules abroad are extremely important for every tourist.

Send this hot article to your friends, loved ones, and groups planning a trip!

Do you think a fair investigation and punishment will be ensured in such cases involving officials? Leave your opinion in the comments!