China's CXMT Surpasses Both Intel and Alibaba in Value

CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies), a major Chinese memory chip manufacturer, made a successful stock market debut, achieving a massive financial leap. According to ixbt.com, the company raised nearly 8.6 billion dollars during its IPO, and its shares surged several times over — specifically by 466 percent. This financial success marks a major turning point for China's technology sector, demonstrating that the country's semiconductor industry is rising to a new global level, Ixbt.com reports.

Currently, CXMT has become the most valuable publicly traded Chinese company. Its total market capitalization stands at approximately 480 billion dollars. With this figure, it has surpassed the country's internet giants like Alibaba, Tencent, and others. Moreover, these numbers confirm that the Chinese corporation can compete not only locally but also with traditional global tech giants.

A New Giant in the Global IT Market

It is noted that CXMT's market value has even surpassed that of Intel , the legendary US chipmaker. Currently, Intel's capitalization is roughly 454 billion dollars. This clearly shows how rapidly China's semiconductor industry has developed in recent years and how it has emerged as a strong player in the global technology market.

Today, CXMT is the largest memory manufacturer in China. Globally, it ranks fourth after Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. Recently, the company has significantly expanded its production capacities and increased the output of memory chips.

In the Focus of Global Manufacturers

Against the backdrop of growing production volumes and improved product quality, leading global PC manufacturers have begun mass purchasing CXMT products. This has further solidified the company's position in global supply chains.

According to experts, the company's success on the stock exchange and international demand are key steps toward China achieving technological independence. In the future, CXMT is expected to continue exerting a significant impact on the global memory market competition.