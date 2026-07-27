Woman Distracted by Phone Accidentally Enters Stranger's Yard

An unusual incident reportedly occurring in Bolivia is widely discussed on social media. A woman, distracted by her phone, lost her way and accidentally entered a stranger's courtyard.

At that exact moment, the homeowner was closing the automatic gate, getting into their car, and preparing to leave. The woman, failing to comprehend the situation in time, was left trapped inside the closed courtyard.

Fortunately, the woman managed to call out to the homeowner. Hearing her cry, the homeowner immediately stopped, reopened the gate, and let the woman out. No one was injured during the incident.

Many note that this event serves as yet another reminder that excessive distraction by phones can sometimes lead to unexpected situations.