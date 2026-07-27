Sensational Event in Italian Football: Maldini and Leonardo Resign

·64·Sport
Sensational Event in Italian Football: Maldini and Leonardo Resign

An unexpected and sensational event has occurred around the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). Technical Director Paolo Maldini, who had been appointed to the management just 10 days ago, and his advisor Leonardo have decided to leave their positions in the national team.

Zamin.uz based on information from renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, presents the real reasons behind this extraordinary resignation.

1. 10 Days in Office and Severe Conflict with Management

Italian football legend Paolo Maldini and experienced specialist Leonardo had just begun their project at the federation. However, a sharp disagreement arose between FIGC President Giovanni Malagò and the sports management led by Maldini regarding the appointment of a new head coach for the national team.

2. Andrea Pirlo's Candidacy and Russian Betting Connections

Maldini and Leonardo saw as the sole and primary candidate for the Italy head coach position Andrea Pirlo. Just as Pirlo's candidacy was the leading favorite, FIGC President Giovanni Malagò unexpectedly and sharply rejected it.

Main Reason for Resignation:

Federation President Giovanni Malagò strongly opposed Andrea Pirlo taking the helm of the national team due to his commercial ties and cooperation with Russian betting companies.

3. Principled Decision: The Departure of Maldini and Leonardo

Maldini and Leonardo did not back down from their stance. Seeing the future of the national team exclusively in Pirlo's hands and because their vision was not supported by the federation president, they voluntarily resigned just 10 days after their appointment.

Key Facts and Details Surrounding the Resignation

Aspect / Factor

Details

Resigned

Paolo Maldini (Technical Director) and Leonardo (Advisor)

Time in Office

Only 10 days

Reason for Dispute

Appointment of Andrea Pirlo as head coach

Reason for Rejection

Pirlo's connections with Russian betting companies

Main Source

Insider Fabrizio Romano

Share this sensational sports news with your friends and football fans!

Such an unexpected crisis around the Italy national team is causing a major uproar in European football.

Immediately share this hot article with your friends, colleagues, and Italian football fan groups!

Do you think Paolo Maldini was right in his principles, or was the federation president's concern justified? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Paolo MaldiniLeonardoAndrea PirloGiovanni MalagòFabrizio Romano
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