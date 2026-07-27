New Hope Emerges Against Almost Untreatable Cancer

·100·World
New Hope Emerges Against Almost Untreatable Cancer

A new method has been developed against one of the types of lung cancer considered the hardest to treat. The results of a study conducted by scientists from Russia's RUDN University in cooperation with Chinese colleagues demonstrated the potential to increase the effectiveness of treating this disease.

Experts studied lung adenocarcinoma — the most common type of lung cancer. Since genetic mutations observed in some patients significantly reduce the effectiveness of existing treatments, the scientists tested a new approach.

Within the framework of the study, hadron therapy was combined with drugs blocking the PCSK9 enzyme. Experiments conducted on modified cancer cells in laboratory conditions showed that this combination destroys hazardous cells much more effectively than standard treatments.

Scientists note that hadron therapy has high precision, primarily targeting cancer cells and minimizing the impact on healthy tissues. This can serve to increase the safety and effectiveness of the treatment.

According to researchers participating in the project, PCSK9 inhibitors can enhance the effects of radiation therapy. The method is currently being tested on animals. In the next stage, scientists plan to deeply study its impact on the immune system in a living organism.

Experts note that while these results are promising, the method has not yet been introduced into clinical practice. Additional research and clinical trials are required to confirm the safety and effectiveness of the new therapy in humans.

Lung CancerHadron TherapyMedical ResearchCancer TreatmentHealth
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Fine for “Alien Clothing”: Hijab, Beard, and Arabic Attire Banned in TajikistanFine for “Alien Clothing”: Hijab, Beard, and Arabic Attire Banned in TajikistanToday, 04:17Scarlett the cat, who entered the fire multiple times to save her newborn kittens!Scarlett the cat, who entered the fire multiple times to save her newborn kittens!Today, 04:11Rare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish CoastRare School of Giant Sharks Spotted off Irish CoastToday, 00:03Massive Bison Charges Car: Terrifying Incident Captured on VideoMassive Bison Charges Car: Terrifying Incident Captured on VideoYesterday, 23:40Horrific Tragedy in Phuket: Thai Official Hits and Kills Russian TouristHorrific Tragedy in Phuket: Thai Official Hits and Kills Russian TouristYesterday, 23:25Will Iran strike Ukraine with ballistic missiles? Geopolitical tensionWill Iran strike Ukraine with ballistic missiles? Geopolitical tensionYesterday, 23:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital