Redefining “Housewife”: Dubai Crown Prince Proposes New Title for Women's Status

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has proposed a different approach to women's labor at home. He initiated the use of the phrase "generator of generations" instead of the term "housewife".

According to him, the word "housewife" implies that a woman only stays at home and does not fully reveal the scope of the work she performs. In fact, a mother raises children, instills values and knowledge in them, and occupies one of the primary roles in the formation of a future personality.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized that the new term will help to more appropriately value a woman's labor in the household and her contribution to raising children.

According to supporters of the initiative, such a change can serve to broadly recognize women's daily household chores and maternal responsibilities at an official and social level.