Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Details of Night Explosions and Fires

An attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) was repelled over the territory of the Moscow region throughout the night and morning. Despite the actions of air defense forces, a multi-story residential apartment in the city of Chekhov and several settlements suffered serious damage.

Zamin.uz Based on official statements by Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, it provides the latest and most important details from the scene of the incident.

1. Drone hits a multi-story building in Chekhov

According to Governor Andrey Vorobyov, the most serious incident occurred in the city of Chekhov. As a result of the attack, a drone hit a multi-story residential building on the densely populated Zemskaya Street.

From the statement of Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov: "Tonight and this morning, air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the Moscow region. In Chekhov, a drone hit a multi-story building on Zemskaya Street. All emergency and rapid response services are working at the scene. Information about casualties is being clarified."

2. Fire in an open area and destruction in gardening associations

In addition to the incident in Chekhov, drone debris and crashes caused emergency situations in several other areas:

Tire fire: Due to another drone falling in an open area, a strong fire broke out in a pile of car tires. Firefighters and rescuers are taking prompt measures to extinguish the fire.

Vaulovo village (Dubrava SNT): A fire broke out in a private residential house as a result of a drone crash. The fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties as no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

Dubna village (Romashkino SNT): Drone debris damaged a summer dacha building. No one was injured in the incident.

Summary information on the consequences of the drone attacks

Region / Location Damaged object Damage and consequences City of Chekhov (Zemskaya Street) Multi-story residential building Drone hit; casualties are being verified Open area Tire stack Fire broke out, extinguishing work is underway Vaulovo village ("Dubrava") Private house Fire completely extinguished; no casualties Dubna village ("Romashkino") Summer dacha Debris caused damage; no casualties

3. Rescue and emergency services are working in active mode

Currently, Moscow region emergency services and law enforcement agencies are operating in a coordinated manner in all affected areas. Work to eliminate the resulting damage and ensure public safety continues.

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