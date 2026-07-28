Attention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow night

·181·Uzbekistan
Attention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow night

On the night of July 29 to July 30, the population of Uzbekistan will have the opportunity to observe a rare astronomical phenomenon known as the "Buck Moon". Experts note that when the Moon is close to the horizon, it is expected to appear larger than usual and glow in golden and reddish hues.

Astronomers state that the best time to observe this natural phenomenon is during the first hours after sunset. At this exact time, the colors and appearance of the Moon become even more vibrant.

For reference, the "Buck Moon" is the traditional name given to the full moon in July. This term originates from Native American traditions and is associated with the fact that male deer begin to grow new antlers precisely in July. Therefore, the July full moon is called the "Buck Moon".

Uzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Swiss court drops criminal case related to Gulnara KarimovaSwiss court drops criminal case related to Gulnara KarimovaYesterday, 16:39Sardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSCSardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSCYesterday, 12:22Our President stated that he watched Ramazon Temirov's fight and was glad about his victoryOur President stated that he watched Ramazon Temirov's fight and was glad about his victory27.07, 17:274.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity lost in six months4.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity lost in six months27.07, 16:3810% additional grant: New rules and conditions coming into force this year...10% additional grant: New rules and conditions coming into force this year...27.07, 15:59«The problem lies in management!» — The President stated the main shortcoming in the energy system«The problem lies in management!» — The President stated the main shortcoming in the energy system27.07, 15:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced