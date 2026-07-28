Attention: A rare phenomenon will be observed in the skies of Uzbekistan tomorrow night

On the night of July 29 to July 30, the population of Uzbekistan will have the opportunity to observe a rare astronomical phenomenon known as the "Buck Moon". Experts note that when the Moon is close to the horizon, it is expected to appear larger than usual and glow in golden and reddish hues.

Astronomers state that the best time to observe this natural phenomenon is during the first hours after sunset. At this exact time, the colors and appearance of the Moon become even more vibrant.

For reference, the "Buck Moon" is the traditional name given to the full moon in July. This term originates from Native American traditions and is associated with the fact that male deer begin to grow new antlers precisely in July. Therefore, the July full moon is called the "Buck Moon".