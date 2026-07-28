Were Chinese "artificial eggs" found in Uzbekistan? Clarity provided on the rumor about Chinese eggs

·111·Society
Were Chinese "artificial eggs" found in Uzbekistan? Clarity provided on the rumor about Chinese eggs

Videos and reports claiming that artificial eggs imported from China are being sold in Uzbekistan have circulated on the internet several times. Although these claims state that the eggs are made of "plastic" or "rubber," there is no official evidence to confirm this information.

In 2019, similar reports were linked to the "O‘rikzor" market in Tashkent. Responsible agencies conducted an inspection at the market and took samples of the eggs on sale. As a result of the inspection, no artificial products were found, and the eggs were assessed as suitable for consumption.

At that time, it was also officially stated that eggs intended for consumption had not been imported from China to Uzbekistan. Therefore, the claim regarding "Chinese eggs" in the circulated reports did not find confirmation.

International investigations have also not proven that plastic eggs for human consumption are being mass-produced in China. Many videos on the internet actually show the process of making toys, artificial decorations, or industrial products.

To date, there is no reliable information that artificial eggs brought from China are being sold in the markets of Uzbekistan. Videos on this topic should not be accepted as truth without official sources.

ChinaUzbekistanO‘rikzorTashkent
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