Man dies after jumping into pool from second floor (video)

According to media reports, an accident in one of the Middle East countries ended in tragedy. A man jumped into a swimming pool from the height of the second floor, but sustained severe injuries as a result of the jump.

Eyewitnesses say that immediately after the incident, doctors arrived at the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital. Doctors reported that he was diagnosed with serious injuries to the spine, head, and internal organs.

Despite the efforts of the doctors, it was not possible to save the man's life. He died in the hospital as a result of the severe injuries he sustained.

Experts remind that jumping into water bodies from a height can pose a serious danger to life and urge people to refrain from such risky actions.