Marc Cucurella Bids Farewell to Chelsea

In a special farewell video addressed to Chelsea fans, experienced Spanish defender Marc Cucurella emphasized that London will always remain his home. Amidst this transfer, the player is opening a new chapter in his career and getting ready to join Real Madrid, Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 28-year-old left-back left Stamford Bridge in June, moving to the Royal Club for £52 million. However, it was only more than a month after the official transfer announcement that the player published his emotional video message on social media.

The London Era and the Journey

Since moving to Chelsea from Brighton in 2022, Marc Cucurella has made 115 appearances in the English Premier League. Over his four seasons at the London club, despite facing initial struggles, hard work helped him become an essential player for the team.

Reflecting on his time in West London on his social media pages, the defender acknowledged that winning the UEFA Conference League in the 2024–25 season and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 were the brightest moments of his career.

New Challenge and the Future

The transfer agreement was finalized in mid-June while the player was triumphant with the Spanish national team at the World Cup in North America. Following his World Cup victory, he was granted extra leave and is now preparing to join Real Madrid under the guidance of Spanish specialist José Mourinho.

In his farewell speech, the player specifically noted that the high demands and pressure at the club greatly contributed to his development into a mature professional. He stated that he will never forget the songs dedicated to him at the stadium, the magical evenings, and the affection shown by the fans.

Thus, Cucurella's spell at Chelsea has come to an end. Now he aims to continue his career in the Spanish capital and conquer new heights with Los Blancos.