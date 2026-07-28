Sardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC

·66·Uzbekistan
Sardor Isaqulov appointed head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC

Important personnel changes have taken place in Uzbekistan's energy system. Sardor Isaqulov, who has worked for many years in responsible positions within the energy sector and public administration system, has been appointed as the head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC.

Zamin.uz presents details of this new appointment, along with Sardor Isaqulov's multi-year experience and labor activities in the sector.

1. Wealth of experience in the Ministry of Energy and "Thermal Power Plants"

Sardor Isaqulov has successfully worked at various stages of the energy sector, particularly in the system's most important and strategic structures.

Prior to his appointment, he was working as the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Thermal Power Plants" JSC.

Sardor Isaqulov's main activities in the energy sector:

  • "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC — Chairman of the Board (new appointment)

  • "Thermal Power Plants" JSC — First Deputy Chairman of the Board

  • Ministry of Energy — Head of the Central Dispatch Department

He also headed the Central Dispatch Department of the Ministry of Energy, possessing direct experience in ensuring the stable and uninterrupted operation of the country's electric power system.

2. Regional management experience: Leadership in Tashkent region

Sardor Isaqulov has accumulated substantial experience not only in the energy sector but also in local state governance bodies. Over the years, he has led two major and important districts of Tashkent region:

  • Bekabad district — District head (khokim)

  • Parkent district — District head (khokim)

This leadership experience allows him to intimately understand and effectively solve the problems related to the socio-economic infrastructure of regions, particularly the electricity supply of the population and industrial enterprises.

Biography and performance indicators of Sardor Isaqulov

Aspect / Position

Details

New position

Head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC

Previous position

1st Deputy Chairman of "Thermal Power Plants" JSC

Activity in the Ministry

Head of the Central Dispatch Department of the Ministry of Energy

Regional leadership

Head of Bekabad and Parkent districts of Tashkent region

Main fields

Energy system, public administration, and regional infrastructure

"Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC is the main organization providing millions of people and enterprises in our country with electricity. The new leader's experience is expected to play an important role in further modernizing the system.

Send this article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and groups interested in the energy sector!

In your opinion, what should be the primary and most important tasks facing the new head of "Hududiy elektr tarmoqlari" JSC? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Sardor IsaqulovHududiy elektr tarmoqlariUzbekistanTashkent
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