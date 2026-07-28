Three sisters marrying the same man sparks heated discussions online

The decision of 18-year-old Santosh, 19-year-old Savitri, and 20-year-old Saroj to marry the same man, Vikas, has sparked heated discussions among internet users. This was reported by "Kantri.az" with reference to the "Ekspress" publication.

According to reports, the sisters work together and create various videos for social networks. Vikas worked as their cameraman. The girls said that since they have lived together since childhood, they did not want to separate after marriage.

Saroj emphasized that all of them are of legal age and made the decision of their own free will. According to her, the sisters took the prospect of separation very hard and therefore chose this way to stay together.

Vikas also stated that he had a close relationship with all three girls and agreed to this decision because he knew how deeply attached they were to one another.

However, Allahabad High Court lawyer Anurag Pandey stated that this marriage is not recognized under Indian law. He emphasized that under Hindu law, a man cannot legally marry multiple women at the same time.