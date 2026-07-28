Courage of Lifeguard in California Saves Boy's Life

An incident off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, USA, has stirred many people. Due to a strong storm, dangerous waves up to 3 meters high formed in the sea, dragging a 10-year-old boy swimming on the shore far out into the ocean.

Noticing the situation, the lifeguard didn't hesitate for a moment and threw himself into the water. Despite the strong current and high waves, he struggled for several minutes to reach the boy.

Finally, the lifeguard succeeded in bringing the child out of the water. According to preliminary data, the boy's life was saved, and he received necessary medical assistance.

A video capturing this event spread widely on social media, with users highly praising the lifeguard's courage and dedication.