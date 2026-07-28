Sean Dyche Shares Insights on Andoni Iraola's Tactics

·41·Sport
Sean Dyche Shares Insights on Andoni Iraola's Tactics

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche has shared his interesting and candid conclusions regarding the tactical style of new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola. According to him, the Spanish specialist was forced to abandon his traditional ideas to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and formed a high-dynamism, results-oriented playing style at Bournemouth. This is reported by Goal.com, reports .

In an interview with The Good, the Bad and The Football podcast, Sean Dyche praised his colleague's managerial potential. Andoni Iraola gained significant attention following his versatile three-season tenure in charge of Bournemouth. However, his start in the Premier League was very difficult.

According to ixbt.com and sports publications, Iraola failed to win any of his first nine matches in the championship. This unsuccessful run included a heavy 0-3 defeat against Sean Dyche's Everton in October 2023.

Tactical Changes and Adaptability

Following the heavy defeat on Merseyside, Andoni Iraola quickly realized that his initial plans would not work in English football. As a result, he decided to drastically change his playing style to survive in the league, and Bournemouth secured their first win in the next round by defeating Burnley 2-1.

Sean Dyche specifically praised the Spanish coach's adaptability. According to him, Iraola switched to a direct football style, executed to perfection through relatively simpler players with high physical conditioning.

Describing the opponent team's style, Dyche noted: "Iraola actually plays a lower-league style of football at a high level. They constantly deliver the ball forward, keep the opponent under pressure, and force them to surrender. This is the highest quality and most energetic version of that style."

The Manager's Firm Decision

The sharp contrast between Iraola's initial matches and his subsequent successful period left a deep impression on Sean Dyche. He did not hide his surprise at the Spanish specialist's ability to abandon his principles and make a realistic assessment of the situation.

"We completely crushed him in the Spanish-style game he wanted to play against us at Everton. But he realized it wasn't working and completely changed the situation. The next time they played us, they were a completely different team," added the former manager.

Andoni IraolaSean DycheLiverpoolBournemouthPremier League
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