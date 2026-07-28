Poland Sets Condition for Ukraine: Otherwise MiG-29 Fighters Will Be Sold to Bulgaria

Poland is demanding that Ukraine share its military drone technologies and accumulated rich experience. If Kyiv does not agree to this condition, Warsaw has threatened to sell the MiG-29 fighter jets planned for transfer to Ukraine to Bulgaria.

Zamin.uz Presents the sensational statement by the Polish Ministry of Defense, the tension between the parties, and the underlying reasons for this political pressure.

1. Fighter Jets in Exchange for Drone Technologies: Warsaw's Demand

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz Wiadomości openly stated in an interview with the publication that Warsaw expects modern drone technologies from Kyiv in exchange for the MiG-29 fighters it could provide to Ukraine.

The Polish minister noted that Ukraine has created a successful drone industry and is even exporting them to Middle Eastern countries. This shows that Kyiv's drone manufacturing capabilities are not limited to frontline needs and that it has great potential in this area.

From Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz's statement: «It is time to say what we expect from them. We need their knowledge and skills in the area where they have succeeded. They must provide us with drones that we can use ourselves. This has not only a practical but also a symbolic aspect. And I am somewhat disappointed that this symbolic aspect has not been realized.»

2. «Time Is Running Out for Ukraine»: The Bulgaria Option and Time Limits

According to the head of the Polish defense department, Ukraine has only a few weeks left to make a decision. If Kyiv does not share the drone technologies, the operational MiG-29 aircraft being decommissioned from the Polish Air Force may go to another buyer.

The Polish defense minister continues: «Now everything depends on the Ukrainian side. Our offer remains valid, and we have MiG planes that Ukraine is interested in... It is very good that the Bulgarians want to buy them. If someone is ready to pay for them, it means they are in truly good condition. The first priority is to reach an agreement with Ukraine. If this does not happen, so be it. Time is running out for Ukraine on this issue. A final decision must be made in the coming weeks.»

Key facts on the «MiG-29 and Drones» issue between Poland and Ukraine

Aspect / Indicator Details Equipment under discussion MiG-29 Soviet fighter jets Poland's main demand Ukraine's advanced drone technologies and experience Ukraine's drone capability Exceeding domestic needs and also exported to the Middle East Potential alternative buyer Bulgaria (as stated by the Polish side) Decision-making deadline Within the next few weeks Condition of the aircraft Operational aircraft being gradually decommissioned from the Polish Air Force

3. Real Plan or Tactical Pressure?

According to diplomatic and military analysts, Bulgaria has not yet issued any official information or statements regarding its intention to purchase MiG-29 aircraft from Poland.

Therefore, experts assume that the mention of Bulgaria by Warsaw may simply be political and tactical pressure (an ultimatum) used to push Kyiv into an agreement under unfavorable terms.

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Do you think Ukraine should give its drone technologies to Poland to get MiG-29 aircraft, or is it better to keep the drone secrets? Leave your opinion in the comments!