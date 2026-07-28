Putin Signs Decree to Increase Size of Russian Armed Forces

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Putin Signs Decree to Increase Size of Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new decree determining the total personnel and number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces. The official document was published on the Government's Legal Information Portal.

Zamin.uz provides details on the key figures in this decree, updates in the army, and new powers granted to the Ministry of Defense.

1. Total Staffing: Over 2.4 Million Personnel

According to the new decree, the authorized personnel of the Russian Armed Forces totals 2,426,130 people was established. The main part of this figure consists directly of military servicemen.

Key indicators in the decree:

"The number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces has been set at 1,535,000 people. This represents an increase of 25,000 people compared to the previous figure."

The document notes that the increase in the number of servicemen by 25,000 is directly related to the establishment and formation of new military construction units within the structure of the Russian Armed Forces.

New structural indicators of the Russian Armed Forces

Indicator / Direction

Staff Size / Details

Total Personnel

2,426,130 people

Number of Servicemen

1,535,000 people

Staff Expansion

+25,000 people (due to military construction units)

Ministry of Defense Central Apparatus

13,400 people (includes 4,930 federal civil servants)

2. Central Apparatus of the Ministry of Defense and Digital Powers

The decree also sets the maximum personnel limit for the central apparatus of the Russian Ministry of Defense at 13,400 people (excluding personnel for building security and maintenance). Out of this staff, 4,930 are federal civil servants.

Right of Access to the Unified Electronic Register:

Earlier, Vladimir Putin also signed a law granting important powers to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya). According to it, these agencies obtained the right to directly obtain data in electronic form from the Unified State Register of Civil Status Acts (ZAGS database) for all citizens in the country.

Send this important geopolitical and military news to your friends!

Such structural changes in the Russian Armed Forces and the expansion of the army size are of great importance for regional and global security.

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In your opinion, what goals do the establishment of military construction units in the army and the increase in personnel serve? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Vladimir PutinRussiaMinistry of DefenseZamin.uz
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