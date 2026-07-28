Pedro Sánchez Responds Emphatically to Drawings by Children in Gaza

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Pedro Sánchez Responds Emphatically to Drawings by Children in Gaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent an emotional video message dedicated to Palestinian children and young artists in the Gaza Strip. In it, the head of government emphasized that the Spanish people stand with the Palestinians, offering them sincere moral support.

Zamin.uz Presents the details of this heartfelt message from the Spanish Prime Minister and the viral drawing created amid the ruins in Gaza.

1. The Initiative of the Children of Gaza and Sánchez’s Touching Response

This video message appeared after a portrait of Pedro Sánchez was painted on the wall of a destroyed building in Gaza. Created by young artists Layan Al-Gwaqa, Obai Karim, and their peers, the drawing quickly spread on social media, becoming a symbol of gratitude for Spain's continued political and moral support for Palestine.

The head of the Spanish government highly appreciated this sincere gesture and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the young artists.

From Pedro Sánchez's video message:

"Thank you, Layan, and thank you to the young artists. This is truly a wonderful gesture. Amidst all the suffering you are enduring, it is very meaningful that you took the time to show us your love.

I want you to know: the Spanish people hear you, see your pain, love you, and have not forgotten you. I hope that soon you will be able to return to school, draw without fear, and live in peace."

Key Facts on Pedro Sánchez's Message and Spain's Position

Aspect / Indicator

Details

Author of the Message

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Recipients

Layan Al-Gwaqa, Obai Karim, and young artists of Gaza

Reason for the Message

Painting of Sánchez's portrait on a wall of ruins

Main Message

"The Spanish people hear you, see you, love you, and have not forgotten you"

Diplomatic Status

Spain has officially recognized the State of Palestine

2. Spain's Firm and Consistent Position on Gaza

Spain is one of the European Union countries that has officially recognized Palestinian independence and is one of the most active voices against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Spanish government, led by Pedro Sánchez, has recently stood out for its firm diplomatic efforts regarding Gaza and demands to protect civilians at international forums and summits. The drawing amidst the ruins and the response to it have become a vivid expression of the human and spiritual bond between the two peoples.

Amidst the difficult conditions in Gaza, hope, art, and the pursuit of peace remain in the focus of the international community.

Share this article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and international news-following groups!

In your opinion, how important a role do European countries' positions and diplomatic efforts regarding the crisis in Gaza play in achieving peace? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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