Xiaomi Releases Affordable Electric Shaver That Needs No Charging for Three Months

Xiaomi has released a new generation electric shaver under its Mijia ecosystem. According to ixbt.com, this gadget, which combines modern technologies and high autonomy, is offered to buyers at an affordable price of just 30 USD and is generating serious interest in the daily grooming market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For now, the new device has only gone on sale in the Chinese market, with its recommended starting price set at 249 yuan (approximately 37 dollars). However, as part of special promotions, it was announced that early buyers can purchase this convenient tool for 199.75 yuan, which is about 30 USD.

Advanced Design and High Performance

The new representative of the Mijia line received a unique innovative design. In particular, the device is equipped with a ring gripping system and a double mesh with a wave-like structure of the blades. According to the manufacturer, such a technological solution significantly reduces the number of missed hairs during the shaving process and eliminates the possibility of them sticking to the skin or getting caught.

The main heart of the device is a high-speed motor. It can provide a rotation speed of up to 5 million times per minute. The motor also supports the function of intelligent automatic power control depending on the thickness and density of the beard.

Water Resistance and Record Autonomy

Taking into account the convenience of modern users, the body of the electric shaver is provided with the IPX7 moisture protection standard. This allows the device to be easily washed directly under running water after use. For charging, the popular USB Type-C port has been chosen, and it takes about two hours to fully replenish the battery.

The main advantage of this gadget is its extremely high autonomy. According to Xiaomi, the built-in battery capacity allows for up to 90 days of continuous use without needing additional charging. For buyers, the device is presented in three attractive colors — gray, light blue, and silver.