Footballer Khojimat Erkinov got married (video)

Khojimat Erkinov, midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team and Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" club, celebrated his wedding on July 27. The joyful day of the footballer took place in high spirits, attended by his relatives, friends, and numerous guests.

Videos circulating on social media show that the wedding celebration was organized in an extremely beautiful and lively atmosphere, capturing the sincere mood of the guests and unforgettable moments. The ceremony was also warmly received by fans, who congratulated the footballer on this new stage of life, wishing him happiness and a strong family.

We also congratulate Khojimat Erkinov on getting married and wish him happiness and peace in family life, as well as tremendous victories and new achievements in his sports career.

Khojimat Erkinov was born on May 29, 2001. This year, the footballer turned 25 years old.