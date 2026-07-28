Neymar could retire: Three possible scenarios

Neymar, the all-time top scorer for the Brazil national team, is experiencing the toughest turning point of his career, and the game no longer brings him the joy it once did. According to Marca, citing Bitbol and journalist Ezequiel Gasca, the star footballer's future in professional sport is in serious doubt following the 2026 World Cup, reports Goal.com reports .

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach had raised great expectations within the team. However, Brazil's campaign at the World Cup ended in a shocking failure. A hesitant display in the Round of 16 against Norway caused the five-time champions to exit the tournament early, turning the dream of a sixth trophy—pursued since 2002—into a mirage once again.

Farewell on the international stage

Unable to hold back his tears after the match against Norway, Neymar openly stated in an interview with the press that he was putting an end to his national team career. According to quotes published by Globo Esporte and UOL, the player made a blunt statement: «I tried. Everything started here and it ends here. This is it.»

Thus, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward concluded his journey with his national team. He leaves international football as the country's all-time top scorer, having surpassed the legendary Pelé's record with 80 goals for Brazil.

Club future and commercial pressure

Beyond his departure from the international team, the main question revolves around his future at Santos . According to reports in the Brazilian press, those close to the player emphasize that he is fatigued by the football world and is seriously considering retiring from the sport altogether.

Neymar's current contract with Santos runs until December 31 of this year. If the forward decides to leave professional sport entirely, the parties may be forced to terminate the contract prematurely. This once again highlights how the commercial pressure and intensity of modern football affect players' mental well-being.