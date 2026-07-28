Kashkadaryan who joined war to escape prison returns to Uzbekistan with injuries

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Kashkadaryan who joined war to escape prison returns to Uzbekistan with injuries

A resident of Shahrisabz, Kashkadarya Region, traveled to the Russian Federation in 2024 for work via the "Uzbekistan – Kazakhstan – Russia" route.

According to reports, on March 15, 2025, he was detained by Russian law enforcement agencies on suspicion of a crime related to the illicit drug trade, and a criminal case was initiated against him.

In exchange for release from investigation and promises of high wages, the individual signed a military contract to participate on the Russian side in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Subsequently, he was deployed to combat operations on Ukrainian territory.

During his military service, in September 2025, various parts of his body were injured as a result of an explosion from a drone-dropped shell. Following this, he was placed in a military hospital in Rostov and treated for several weeks.

In October, he escaped from the hospital, left Russian territory, and crossed into Kazakhstan. Then, from Kazakhstan, he crossed into Uzbekistan illegally entering the country by unlawfully cutting through the wire fences at the state border across a flowing canal.

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